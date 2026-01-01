Actor R Madhavan expressed 'profound gratitude and humility' on receiving the Padma Shri. He dedicated the award to his family, mentors, and fans, promising to carry the honour with 'dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment'.

Madhavan's Heartfelt Note

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dedicated his award to his family, acknowledging that their support and belief have been crucial to their success. "I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment," wrote R Madhavan.

The actor described the award as "responsibility" and promised to carry the honour with "dignity, sincerity and commitment." "I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honour with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come," wrote R Madhavan.

Padma Shri for Contribution to Cinema

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation. It includes Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Madhavan has been named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines

A Look at Madhavan's Career

Madhavan is a popular actor in Indian cinema who has worked in films across diverse languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The actor debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' in 2001.

In 2000, Madhavan gained recognition in Tamil cinema by playing the lead role in Mani Ratnam's romantic drama film Alai Payuthey.

The actor was recently seen in the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar' starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It was directed by Aditya Dhar. The sequel to the film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. (ANI)