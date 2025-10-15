R Madhavan has revealed his upcoming crime drama series, "Legacy," which centers on power, family, and a patriarch seeking a successor. The cast includes Gautham Karthik and Gulshan Devaiah

R Madhavan has recently unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated series, Legacy. Sharing the poster on social media, the actor offered fans a glimpse of what promises to be a gritty crime drama centered on power, family, and survival.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Instagram, Madhavan revealed the series’ teaser poster and hinted at the intense storyline by suggesting that the series would explore who has the courage to play the game of power while maintaining their ambition. Legacy is directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Shankar under the banner of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd. The series also stars Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The story reportedly revolves around Periyavar, a powerful patriarch who must urgently appoint a successor to protect his vast empire. As rivalries intensify, the series delves into the emotional and psychological toll of power struggles, family dynamics, and the effort to preserve one’s legacy amidst a declining dynasty.

R Madhavan's Recent Projects

Madhavan’s recent projects include his appearance alongside Nayanthara in The Test. He is also set to star in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The sequel promises to revisit the fun and emotional chaos that made the original film a hit with audiences.

The film’s trailer continues the story from the first installment, following Aashish (played by Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) as they navigate the complexities of their age-gap relationship. In the new film, Aashish faces the additional challenge of winning over Ayesha’s family. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor portray her parents, who attempt to appear open-minded at first but quickly realize the awkward truth: Aashish is nearly the same age as Ayesha’s father. The storyline unfolds with a blend of humor, emotional moments, and the return of Aashish’s best friend, played by Jaaved Jaaferi, whose efforts to maintain calm lead to more chaos.

Adding another layer of tension is Meezaan Jafri’s character, introduced by Ayesha’s family as a potential suitor for her. This sets the stage for a playful battle of love, age, and parental approval, staying true to Luv Ranjan’s signature style of storytelling.

The trailer also pays homage to Ajay Devgn’s iconic cinematic moments, including his classic Phool Aur Kaante entry scene, where he balanced on two bikes, and his trademark Singham move of stepping out of a moving car with flair.