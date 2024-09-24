Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's First Indian Equal Ambassador [See Pictures]

Shreya Ghoshal makes history as Spotify's first Indian Equal Global Ambassador, celebrating her influence and talent in the music industry with a stunning Times Square debut.

National Award-winning singer Shreya Ghoshal has made history as the first Indian artist to be named Equal Global Ambassador for Spotify, a recognition that celebrates her immense talent and influence in the music industry. The announcement was made via her Instagram, where Shreya proudly shared images of her face illuminating Times Square, a symbol of her global reach and impact.

Shreya Ghoshal, often dubbed the "Queen of Dynamics," has been a household name in India for years. Her journey began at the tender age of four, when she first started learning music, followed by formal classical training at six.

Shreya's big break came at 16 when she won the television reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. This victory caught the eye of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, leading to Shreya Ghoshal's remarkable contribution to the soundtrack of the film Devdas, for which she won a National Award.

Over the years, Shreya Ghoshal has become synonymous with soulful melodies, having lent her voice to an array of hit songs like “Munbe Vaa,” “Barso Re,” and “Param Sundari.” Her versatility has earned Shreya a special place in the hearts of music lovers. At the same time, her consistent presence on Forbes’ list of India’s top celebrities further solidifies her status in the entertainment realm.

In a lighthearted moment earlier this month, Shreya Ghoshal, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and fellow singer Sonu Nigam engaged in a playful debate about their favorite street food. While Nigam declared panipuri as his ultimate comfort food, Shreya humorously countered that puchka was even better, showcasing her spirited personality beyond her musical prowess.

As Shreya Ghoshal embraces her new role with Spotify, her fans eagerly anticipate how she will continue inspiring and uplifting emerging artists, championing the cause of equality in the music industry. With her unwavering dedication and artistic brilliance, Shreya Ghoshal is not just a voice of her generation but a beacon for future musicians.

