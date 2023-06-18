Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films

    Pushpa: The Rule,' featuring the powerhouse performer Allu Arjun, has been generating immense anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts. With each passing month, the film continues to dominate the most-awaited film lists

    Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) reigns supreme, retains No. 1 spot in most anticipated Hindi films ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    Pushpa: The Rule,' featuring the powerhouse performer Allu Arjun, has been generating immense anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts. With each passing month, the film continues to dominate the most-awaited film lists, solidifying its position as one of the highly anticipated releases of 2023. The recent release of a captivating poster showcasing Allu Arjun's sensational avatar as Pushpa Raj on his birthday further fueled the excitement, propelling 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi) to the number one spot in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films, as per Ormax Media report.

    Taking to social media, Ormax media shares “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jun 15, 2023 (only films releasing Aug 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)”. With Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) leading at the No. 1 position in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films, Hera Pheri 3, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are other films that made their names in the list. The film, directed by Sukumar, promises a gripping narrative, high-octane action, and Allu Arjun's dynamic performance. The combination of an intriguing storyline and the star power of Allu Arjun has propelled the film to the forefront of audience expectations, making it a highly anticipated project. 

    ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
    'Pushpa: The Rule' has been creating waves since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks MAH

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan ATG

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    Adipurush controversy :Chattisgarh CM mulls over ban on Prabhas' latest film, here's why

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khans show on Day 1, know inside story ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar out of Salman Khan’s show on Day 1, know inside story

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally ADC

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

    Recent Stories

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks MAH

    Tara Sutaria to Ananya Pandey: Bollywood divas serving gorgeous monsoon looks

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan ATG

    Kareena Kapoor's touching Father's Day tribute to Saif Ali Khan

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023 osf

    ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: James Anderson reaches historic milestone with 1100th first-class wicket in Ashes 2023

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how AJR

    PM Modi's visit to US: Pakistan conspiring to disrupt Prime Minister Modi's US tour, here's how

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh BOLD song Jag Hai Pa Jata is too hot to handle RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD song ‘Jag Hai Pa Jata’ is too hot to handle-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon