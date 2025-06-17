A 20-year-old woman was gang raped at Odisha’s Gopalpur beach by a group of 10, including four minors. All accused have been arrested. The NCW and Odisha CM condemned the crime and demanded swift justice.

Ten people, including four minors, have been arrested for the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at Odisha's famous Gopalpur beach. The incident occurred on Sunday night during the Raja festival. The heinous crime has triggered massive outrage across the state.

Survivor was with classmate when attacked

The young woman, a college student, had gone to Gopalpur beach with her male classmate. While they were sitting in a secluded area, a group of 10 youths approached them. They captured the man and took turns raping the woman, police said.

News agencies said the woman filed a complaint the same night at Gopalpur police station. Police acted immediately, detaining seven suspects that night and arresting the remaining three within 48 hours. Two of them were caught while trying to escape to Bengaluru and Surat.

Minors among accused, police seek adult trial

Out of the ten accused, four are 17-year-old minors. Police said that three adults raped the woman, while the remaining seven helped them by restraining her companion.

Superintendent of Police (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said the police would request the court to try the minors as adults, as the crime was heinous.

The survivor was also robbed, with the accused stealing cash and money through digital payment before letting them leave around 10 PM.

Strong action promised by CM and NCW

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the crime, calling it “a crime against humanity.” He said no accused will be spared and that strictest punishment under the law would be ensured.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the case. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar asked the Odisha DGP to submit an action taken report within three days and demanded free medical and psychological care for the survivor.

The NCW also urged that compensation be given to the woman under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

Case registered under new BNS laws

Police registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 70(1): Gang rape

Section 296: Obscene acts and songs

Section 351(3): Criminal intimidation involving threats

Section 310(2): Crime committed by a habitual gang

The police said a charge sheet will be filed soon, and they will seek the maximum punishment for the accused.

Calls for better safety at tourist spots

This brutal attack at a popular tourist spot has shocked the public and political leaders alike. Gopalpur beach attracts visitors from across the country, and the incident has raised questions about safety at such destinations.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida called for a thorough probe and steps to prevent similar incidents.

Local MLA and state minister Bibhuti B Jena promised strict action and said all the accused have been arrested.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik called the incident “deeply shocking” and urged the government to be more vigilant.

Biju Janata Dal in its statement on X posted:

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said the crime showed a complete breakdown of law and order. She said, “As a woman, I refuse to stay silent. No delay. No mercy. The guilty must face the harshest punishment.”

Steps to prevent future crimes

The SP said police patrolling at the beach will be strengthened. While one patrolling vehicle is already in use, requests have been made for two more. Authorities have also been asked to improve lighting in the area to deter criminal activity.