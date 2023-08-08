Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: The Rule celebrates Fahadh Faasil's birthday with riveting poster of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

    "Pushpa 2: The Rule" sparks anticipation with a captivating poster for Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat on his birthday enhancing excitement for the film's release on Dec 22, 2023. His impactful performance in the first installment amplifies the eagerness for his expanded role in this Allu Arjun starrer directed by Sukumar---by Amrita Ghosh
     

    Pushpa 2: The Rule celebrates Fahadh Faasil's birthday with riveting poster of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Since its initial announcement, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has been generating immense anticipation among its audience. Commencing the reign of Pushpa with a captivating video asset that kickstarted the hunt for the character, the creators treated fans to an exhilarating first poster on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. As much as Pushparaj captured the hearts of viewers, it was Fahadh Faasil, portraying the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who etched a significant mark in the minds of the audience. Today, as Fahadh Faasil celebrates his birthday, the Pushpa team has added to the celebration by unveiling a character poster from the film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

    In honor of Fahadh Faasil's special day, the Pushpa team has shared a captivating poster to extend their birthday wishes to the talented actor. Accompanying the poster is a heartfelt caption that pays tribute to Fahadh Faasil's remarkable performance as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in "Pushpa: The Rise." While Fahadh's presence in the first installment was brief yet impactful, it has left the audience eagerly anticipating his expanded role in "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Undoubtedly, Fahadh's exceptional acting prowess stands as a significant factor in fueling the excitement surrounding the upcoming second installment.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Fahad Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star

    "Pushpa 2: The Rule," helmed by director Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a highly anticipated production. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is poised for its theatrical release on December 22, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt reveals how Gal Gadot reacted to her sudden pregnancy news

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ira Khan says Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena was a 'trigger' for depression vma

    Ira Khan says Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena was a 'trigger' for depression

    Happy Birthday Fahad Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star LMA

    Happy Birthday Fahad Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani share cryptic message with fans, allegedly Ranveer Singh in lead MSW

    Don 3: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani share cryptic message with fans, allegedly Ranveer Singh in lead

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt reveals how Gal Gadot reacted to her sudden pregnancy news ATG

    Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt reveals how Gal Gadot reacted to her sudden pregnancy news

    Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar says women found him 'sexy' because he was fragile ADC

    Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar says women found him 'sexy' because he was fragile

    Recent Stories

    Ira Khan says Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena was a 'trigger' for depression vma

    Ira Khan says Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena was a 'trigger' for depression

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC rejects PIL to ban entry of non-Hindus AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC rejects PIL to ban entry of non-Hindus

    Unearthing history: WWII-era bomb triggers mass evacuation in Germany's Dusseldorf - Pictures snt

    Unearthing history: WWII-era bomb triggers mass evacuation in Germany's Dusseldorf - Pictures

    Happy Birthday Fahad Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star LMA

    Happy Birthday Fahad Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns AJR

    Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi initiates no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha; Govt raises concerns

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon