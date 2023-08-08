Pushpa 2: The Rule celebrates Fahadh Faasil's birthday with riveting poster of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" sparks anticipation with a captivating poster for Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat on his birthday enhancing excitement for the film's release on Dec 22, 2023. His impactful performance in the first installment amplifies the eagerness for his expanded role in this Allu Arjun starrer directed by Sukumar---by Amrita Ghosh

Since its initial announcement, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has been generating immense anticipation among its audience. Commencing the reign of Pushpa with a captivating video asset that kickstarted the hunt for the character, the creators treated fans to an exhilarating first poster on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. As much as Pushparaj captured the hearts of viewers, it was Fahadh Faasil, portraying the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who etched a significant mark in the minds of the audience. Today, as Fahadh Faasil celebrates his birthday, the Pushpa team has added to the celebration by unveiling a character poster from the film.

In honor of Fahadh Faasil's special day, the Pushpa team has shared a captivating poster to extend their birthday wishes to the talented actor. Accompanying the poster is a heartfelt caption that pays tribute to Fahadh Faasil's remarkable performance as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in "Pushpa: The Rise." While Fahadh's presence in the first installment was brief yet impactful, it has left the audience eagerly anticipating his expanded role in "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Undoubtedly, Fahadh's exceptional acting prowess stands as a significant factor in fueling the excitement surrounding the upcoming second installment.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule," helmed by director Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is a highly anticipated production. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is poised for its theatrical release on December 22, 2023.

