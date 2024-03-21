Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares update from Andhra Pradesh's Yaganti temple [PHOTO]

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna shares updates on shooting 'Pushpa 2' at Yaganti Temple. Fans await Allu Arjun's return in the highly anticipated sequel

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a thrilling update about the shooting of the highly anticipated sequel, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' The actress, known for her roles in hit films like 'Pushpa' and 'Animal,' revealed that the current shooting schedule is underway at the historic Yaganti Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

    In her viral Instagram story, Rashmika posted a captivating photo of a lit diya at the temple, signaling the ongoing filming of the sequel. Accompanying the image was her caption, 'Done for the day,' expressing her excitement about the day's shoot. She also shared her admiration for the temple's rich history and the warmth of the people, highlighting the unique experience of spending time in such a sacred place. Rashmika's post was adorned with the hashtag #pushpa2therule, indicating her involvement in the project.

    Fans of the film, particularly those eagerly awaiting the return of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's on-screen chemistry, have been buzzing with excitement. With expectations running high following the massive success of 'Pushpa,' anticipation for its sequel's release on August 15 is palpable worldwide. Allu Arjun is set to reprise his lead role in the film, with Rashmika Mandanna returning as the lead actress. Directed by Sukumar, the sequel promises to deliver even more thrills and excitement.

    Rashmika Mandanna's dedication to her craft was further evident as she recently wrapped up shooting for a song in 'Pushpa 2.' In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she shared insights into the film's grand scale, acknowledging the responsibility to meet fans' lofty expectations. Rashmika emphasized that while the first installment brought excitement, the sequel aims to elevate the experience to new heights.

    The secrecy surrounding Rashmika's look in 'Pushpa 2' has only fueled fans' curiosity, although glimpses from the set, including her donning Srivalli's iconic red saree and jewelry, have sparked fervent anticipation. A recent viral video showcased Rashmika graciously interacting with fans who gathered at the shooting location, further solidifying her status as a beloved star.

