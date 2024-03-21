Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person

Uorfi Javed shares a fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan. Speculations arise over collaboration. She also launches her reality show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar'

Uorfi Javed recently experienced a moment of sheer excitement when she had the opportunity to meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The social media sensation couldn't contain her joy and promptly shared a snapshot of their encounter on her Instagram story.

In the photograph, Uorfi can be seen beaming with happiness alongside the iconic actor, Shah Rukh Khan. Accompanying the image was a caption where Uorfi expressed her delight, writing, “Met my favorite (sic).”

This unexpected rendezvous between Uorfi Javed and Shah Rukh Khan has left fans buzzing with speculation. Could it hint at a potential collaboration on an upcoming project, or was it simply a chance encounter at an event? Whatever the case may be, the shared picture has undeniably ignited excitement among fans and sparked various theories.

In other news, Uorfi Javed recently unveiled her latest venture, a reality show titled ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar.’ The announcement was made during the Prime Video event held in Mumbai on March 19.

Following the announcement, Prime Video took to social media to share details about the show, accompanied by a poster. The caption of the post read, "Uorfi Javed is India’s biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, are self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame, while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together (sic)."

Spearheading the direction of the series is Sandeep Kukreja

This latest encounter between Uorfi Javed and Shah Rukh Khan, coupled with the anticipation surrounding her upcoming reality show, has undoubtedly kept fans eagerly awaiting further developments in the world of entertainment.