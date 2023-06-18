Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Writer Manoj Muntashir's comments on 'Adipurush' spark controversy as fans sentiments have got hurt since makers have misused creative liberties. Noted writer Manoj Muntashir's dialogues in Adipurush has come under the scanner for being cringy. It has created a huge controversy on social media which refuses to die down anytime soon. By Amrita Ghosh
     

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Controversy has engulfed the film "Adipurush" following recent comments made by the film's writer, Manoj Muntashir. His statements regarding the movie's connection to the epic Ramayana have sparked heated debates and raised concerns among fans and critics alike. What initially seemed to be a highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of the revered Hindu epic now faces scrutiny due to Muntashir's revelation that the film is not a direct retelling of the entire Ramayana. 

    As fans express disappointment and accuse the filmmakers of toying with sentiments, the controversy brings to light questions about the portrayal and communication of beloved narratives in the world of cinema.

    Muntashir's Comments and Public Sentiment

    Manoj Muntashir, the writer of "Adipurush," has caused confusion and disappointment with his recent comments. Although the film was initially announced and promoted as a cinematic adaptation of the revered Hindu epic, Ramayana, Muntashir stated that it is not a direct retelling of the entire epic. He mentioned that only the Yudh Parva or war section of the Ramayana was included in the film's storyline. This revelation contradicted earlier marketing efforts, leading to feelings of deception and the perception that people's sentiments were being toyed with.

    Artistic Interpretation and Communication

    While creative adaptations are common in the film industry, the issue lies in the miscommunication surrounding "Adipurush." If the film had always been intended to focus solely on the Yudh Parva, the filmmakers should have clearly communicated this from the beginning. By promoting the film as a comprehensive Ramayana adaptation without clarifying the selective nature of the storyline, expectations were raised and subsequently shattered.

    With "Adipurush" already released, the controversy surrounding Manoj Muntashir's comments raises important questions about how filmmakers approach adaptations of revered stories. Moving forward, it is vital for filmmakers to communicate their creative choices clearly to audiences, ensuring that expectations align with the actual content of the film and respecting the sentiments of the audience.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
