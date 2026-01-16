South superstar Allu Arjun wowed audiences by performing one of his dialogues from Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 in Japanese at the recent premiere in Tokyo, Japan. Watch the video here.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, two of the biggest actors in the South, went to the Tokyo premiere of their hit Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rule: Part 2. Allu Arjun shocked fans by speaking one of his movie's lines in Japanese.

There are a lot of pictures and videos of the event online. They show the crowd cheering and chanting as he spoke to fans in their own language. On January 16, 2026, the Telugu movie will be out in Japan.

During the Tokyo premiere, Allu Arjun sings lines from Pushpa 2 in Japan. At the special premiere event in Japan, Allu Arjun read a line from his movie Pushpa 2, and the crowd cheered loudly. Pushpa, the official X handle for the movie, posted several clips from the Tokyo premiere of Pushpa 2.

They wrote, "After setting the Indian box office on wildfire, his rule reaches ‘The Land of the Rising Sun.’ #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release in Japan on January 16th #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa #PushpaKunrin (sic)."

Pushpa: The Rule, Part 2 Japanese Trailer

The people who made Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 have finally put out the official Japanese trailer. They said in the caption, "After lighting the Indian box office on fire, his dominion reaches 'The Land of the Rising Sun.' The Rule will come out in Japan on January 16th. #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa #PushpaKunrin (sp).

Pushpa: The Rule, Part 2

Pushpa is a Telugu movie, and Sukumar wrote and directed The Rule, Part 2. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings worked together to make it. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are in charge of making it. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh, and others had important roles in the movie. Devi Sri Prasad created the soundtrack for the movie, and Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Navin Nooli did the photography and editing, respectively.