Punjab 95 FIRST look OUT: Diljit Dosanjh to play role of activist Jaswant Singh Kalra [PHOTOS]

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his multifaceted talent as a singer and actor, has unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated film, Punjab ’95. The film is based on the life of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who courageously exposed human rights violations in Punjab during a turbulent period in the 1990s

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 1:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

After captivating audiences with his Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh provided a sneak peek into his upcoming cinematic project. The actor revealed the first look of his role in the film Punjab '95, which is based on the life of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

In the image, Diljit appears in a raw, rugged look, sitting on the floor dressed in a simple kurta and turban. His face is marked with blood and bruises, suggesting that the film will explore an emotionally intense and powerful narrative. Along with the post, he expressed his challenge to darkness, hinting at the intense themes of the film.

Prior to unveiling his first look, Diljit had shared a post on social media, hinting that his much-awaited film was scheduled for release in February. This announcement led to the postponement of his album, and he urged his followers to stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Do you know why Nita Ambani wears green gemstones? Know SECRET here

The movie, based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, had generated significant attention last year when it faced difficulties with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board recommended a series of cuts ranging from 85 to 120, with one of the major suggestions being the removal of Khalra’s name from the film. Additionally, the CBFC raised concerns over the title Punjab ’95, which references the year Khalra disappeared. The activist went missing in September 1995, and a decade later, six Punjab police officers were convicted for his murder.

