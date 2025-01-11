Entertainment

Do you know why Nita Ambani wears green gemstones? Know SECRET here

Nita Ambani loves Emerald Jewelry

Nita Ambani is often seen adorned with emerald jewelry. Large green stones enhance her elegance

What makes Emerald special?

People often wonder about the significance of this gemstone and why Nita Ambani, one of the world's richest women, always wears it

Wearing Emerald is Auspicious

Nita Ambani loves emeralds. There's an astrological reason behind this. Emerald is considered an auspicious gemstone

Benefits of Wearing Emerald

Wearing emerald is auspicious and benefits the wearer in many ways. It strengthens financial status and brings wealth

Emerald Benefits for Health

It is believed that wearing emerald keeps the wearer healthy, protects against diseases, especially eye-related ailments

Strengthens Mercury Planet

According to astrology, wearing emerald strengthens the planet Mercury, leading to success and wise decisions

Dear to Goddess Lakshmi

Emerald is dear to Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring the wearer never faces poverty

How to Wear Emerald

You can wear this gemstone in a gold or silver ring, like Nita, Isha, or the Ambani daughters-in-law

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style

(PHOTOS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious Mumbai home

Kiara Advani’s skin secrets: Get radiant glow with her DIY remedies

(PHOTOS) Inside Vikrant Massey's lavish sea-facing Mumbai Apartment