Do you know why Nita Ambani wears green gemstones? Know SECRET here

Entertainment
Nita Ambani is often seen adorned with emerald jewelry. Large green stones enhance her elegance
People often wonder about the significance of this gemstone and why Nita Ambani, one of the world's richest women, always wears it
Nita Ambani loves emeralds. There's an astrological reason behind this. Emerald is considered an auspicious gemstone
Wearing emerald is auspicious and benefits the wearer in many ways. It strengthens financial status and brings wealth
It is believed that wearing emerald keeps the wearer healthy, protects against diseases, especially eye-related ailments
According to astrology, wearing emerald strengthens the planet Mercury, leading to success and wise decisions
Emerald is dear to Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring the wearer never faces poverty
You can wear this gemstone in a gold or silver ring, like Nita, Isha, or the Ambani daughters-in-law
