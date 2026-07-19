Producer Punit Balan expressed happiness after his documentary '75 Years of NDA' won the Best Editing Award at the 72nd National Film Awards. He thanked the Indian Army and narrator Amitabh Bachchan for their contributions to the film.

Producer Punit Balan of the documentary '75 Years of NDA' reflected on the making of the documentary after it won the Best Editing Award in the Non-Feature Film category at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Producer's Reaction and Gratitude

Recalling the making of the documentary, producer Punit Balan expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for making the movie on the history of NDA. The narration for the documentary was given by Amitabh Bachchan. While talking to media, Punit Balan said, "We are very happy, pleased, and touched about it. We got this opportunity from the Indian Army to make this movie on the history of NDA because a lot of people do not know the actual history of NDA. The last film made on the history of India was made close to 30-35 years ago by Discovery."

"This film was made on the occasion of the 75th year of India. It was inaugurated by our President, Droupadi Murmu, during the passing-out parade. I am very thankful to the director of this film, Tanuj Bhatia. I am also very grateful to Amitabh Bachchan for giving the voiceover and bringing richness to this movie. A lot of youth in our country will be inspired to join the armed forces after seeing this movie," added Punit Balan. The documentary was jointly directed by Tanuj Bhatia and Tanuka Laghate.

About '75 Years of NDA' Documentary

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the film was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan and "it offers an intimate portrait of the National Defence Academy at its 75th anniversary, following first-term cadets as they undergo the gruelling transformation from young dreamers into officers. Tracing the tri-services synergy, academic rigour, and physical endurance that define the NDA experience, the documentary captures the forging of discipline, brotherhood, and an elite code of honour within the institution's storied walls."

Other National Film Award Winners

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Article 370', while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their films 'Bramayugam' and 'Chandu Champion' respectively at the 72nd National Film Awards.

The awards were announced by Jayaraj, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Aseem Sinha, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, A. Chandrasekhar, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan M.N., Joint Secretary (Films) and Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. (ANI)