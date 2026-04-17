The trailer for 'Glory', an Indian boxing series starring Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu, is out. The show, created by Karan Anshuman, delves into family drama, rivalry, and a murder mystery, exploring the dark side of ambition. It streams on Netflix.

'Glory' Trailer and Cast Unveiled

The trailer of Pulkit Samrat's upcoming series 'Glory' was unveiled on Thursday. The series is set in the world of Indian boxing and combines family drama, rivalry, revenge and a murder mystery. Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, Glory features a large cast including Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi and Kunal Thakur.

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Creator on the Series' Theme

According to a press release, creator and director Karan Anshuman said the series looks at the cost of ambition and success. He said, "At its heart, Glory is about the pursuit of Olympic gold, the most exalted idea of physical achievement, and the darkness that can gather around that dream. The series explores how inherited ambition, violence, and the hunger for greatness can corrupt everything around it."

Plot and Characters Detailed

The story follows a troubled family that comes together after a brutal attack on their daughter Gudiya and the mysterious death of young boxing star Nihal Singh. Suvinder Vicky plays boxing coach Raghubir Singh, while Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat play his sons Dev and Ravi.

Launch Event and Release Date

Netflix also held a special launch event where Pulkit Samrat appeared in a live boxing face-off with professional boxer Neeraj Goyat. The series is scheduled to stream on Netflix on May 1, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)