‘Proud moment for India’ as Rajamouli’s RRR bags 2 nominations at Golden Globes: Alia Bhatt shares the news

Excited Alia Bhatt has responded to SS Rajamouli's RRR, receiving two Golden Globe nominations in 2023. Twitterati can't maintain their cool; check out some of their reactions below!

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards have been revealed that SS Rajamouli's period epic RRR has received two nominations. The film has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, which will be held in January, including Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran appear in the film. Now, Alia Bhatt has reacted to the nomination news, and she is overjoyed! Twitterati have also expressed their delight at the news.

The official Instagram handle of the movie RRR shared a post about the same and wrote, “We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture- Non-English Language and the Best Original Song.”

Alia Bhatt reshared the post on her Instagram stories, using a variety of heart emojis to convey her delight.

Meanwhile, social media users have also triumphed over the news of RRR’s nominations! While one social media user wrote, “#RRR is nominated for 2 golden globes best international film and best original song for naatu naatu, i can't believe this is happening amazing amazing amazing,” another Twitter user wrote, “Three cheers for #RRR and also for @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999. Proud moment for #INDIA.”

Only RRR made it to the top five nominations out of all the other Indian submissions, which were Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, and Chhello Show. On January 10, 2023, the award ceremony will be hosted in Los Angeles.

Concerning RRR

SS Rajamouli helmed the pan-India blockbuster RRR. It stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris as Indian rebels Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.