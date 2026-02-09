The final trailer for 'Project Hail Mary' starring Ryan Gosling has been unveiled. The sci-fi film, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is based on Andy Weir's novel and follows an astronaut who befriends an alien to save Earth.

The final trailer of the upcoming science fiction film 'Project Hail Mary', starring Ryan Gosling, was unveiled during the Super Bowl offering a closer look at the unlikely bond between a human astronaut and an alien life form, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the film is an adaptation of Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name. Gosling plays Mark Grace, a schoolteacher-turned-astronaut tasked with a high-stakes mission to save Earth by travelling to a neighbouring star. During the mission, Grace forms an unexpected friendship with an alien creature he names Rocky. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUgm_OdEQJT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Behind the Film

The screenplay is written by Drew Goddard, who previously earned an Academy Award nomination for adapting Weir's novel The Martian into the 2015 film directed by Ridley Scott, as per the outlet.

Directors on the Film's Core Message

"The movie is genre-defying. It's emotional and it is funny and it's big and the stakes couldn't be higher - I've never seen a great drama that didn't make me laugh and I've never seen great comedy that didn't make me cry," Lord said in a statement, as quoted in the outlet.

"The relationship between Grace and Rocky is the heart of the movie. It's a story about collaboration and cooperation, and what's possible if we work together. Ideally, you walk out of the movie feeling more hopeful than when you came in," added Miller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lord and Miller's Directorial Return

'Project Hail Mary' marks Lord and Miller's return to feature film directing after nearly a decade, their last directorial effort being 22 Jump Street in 2014. Since then, the duo have produced several films and television projects, including the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise, and briefly worked as directors on Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2017 before exiting the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Release Information

The film is set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios on March 20. (ANI)