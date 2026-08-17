Priyanka Chopra recently shared a relatable glimpse into the realities of turning 40, while also giving fans a peek into precious family moments, making her candid post an instant social media favourite.

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra, recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and she did it in style. She shared a post on Instagram giving everyone a glimpse into her life lately—from her packed schedule to precious family moments. But the highlight was her hilarious take on what it's really like to be 40.

'Someone's a grandma, another is dating a 25-year-old!'

In an Instagram story, Priyanka shared a super relatable and funny note about turning 40. She pointed out how wild this age is: one of her friends is already a grandmother, while another just had a baby. She added that while one friend is celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary, another is dating a 25-year-old! Priyanka called it a 'weird' experience. 'Half of us still look 28,' she joked, 'while the other half of us are pulling a muscle when we sleep.' She wrapped it up perfectly, saying there's no timeline at this age, 'just vibes'.

Happy to be home; fun times with her daughter

After her birthday celebrations, Priyanka posted a photo dump of some lovely moments with her family and friends. She wrote in the caption that after travelling the world for the past few weeks, she was finally home for a bit. The pictures showed everything from her love for idlis and a fun family dinner to her 'bestie' vibes with Jonas. Fans also got to see a cute moment with her daughter Malti, who was captured saying 'Jai Jai Bhagwan Ji'.

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu in 'Varanasi'

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set for a massive comeback. She's starring in S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated pan-India film, 'Varanasi'. The movie is a time-travel, global action-adventure. Priyanka will play the character 'Mandakini', alongside superstar Mahesh Babu as 'Rudra' and Prithviraj Sukumaran as 'Kumbha'. Mark your calendars, because the film is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.