Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger', shares post

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Saturday to announce her new role as executive producer on the Oscar-nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger'. This follows the announcement by Netflix that the feature documentary will be available for global viewing on its platform.

About 'To Kill a Tiger'

'To Kill a Tiger' was nominated for Best Feature Documentary at the Oscars 2024 and the film follows Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, as he fights for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, who survived a sexual assault by three men in 2017. Kiran was a child at the time of the documentary and had survived a group rape. She is now about 20 years old.

'To Kill a Tiger' had its theatrical debut in October 2023 at the Film Forum in New York, before moving to other major cities. Some of the executive producers include Rupi Kaur, Atul Gawande, Andy Cohen, Anita Lee, Andrew Dragoumis, Shivani Rawat, Anita Bhatia, Niraj Bhatia, and Deepa Mehta.