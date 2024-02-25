Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role

    The film 'Don 3' stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani and the film is presented by Farhan Akhtar the reboot of Shahrukh Khan's 'Don' franchise.

    First Published Feb 25, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Kiara Advani is all set to star in the upcoming 'Don' franchise along with Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment welcomed Kiara Advani to 'Don 3' and shared a post. The announcement video, however, provided little details on Kiara's part in the film. In an interview, the actress who has been finalised as the female protagonist, explained why she chose this character.

    Excel Entertainment posted on social media, "Welcome to the Don universe, Kiara Advani. #Don3."  

    Kiara Advani on her role in 'Don 3'

    Kiara said "I believe it was a purposeful decision; I wanted to do something new. I wanted to try something new, and this was one genre that piqued my interest. And that's what makes it so exciting, right? As an actor, you're constantly stepping into different identities and convincing the audience that that's who you are. The film will require a significant amount of preparation, but I have the time to do so. I'm really excited; I've never done an action film before. Now is the moment for me to get some activity!"

    The film 'Don 3' stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani and the film is presented by Farhan Akhtar the reboot of Shahrukh Khan's 'Don' franchise, which has gotten mixed reactions from the public. 'Don 3' trailer is set to be released next year in 2025 once the full cast is finalized, as the green light from fans has yet to come!

