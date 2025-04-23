Kichcha Sudeep condemns the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it an assault on the nation’s spirit. He urges Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh to take strong action against the terrorists, as public outrage grows nationwide.

Bengaluru : In one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent times, 26 tourists, including a local resident, were killed in a point-blank shooting by terrorists in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Among the deceased were three Kannadigas.

The incident has sparked national outrage. Political leaders, celebrities, and citizens across the country have condemned the brutal attack and demanded strict action against those responsible. Meanwhile, the state governments are working to bring back the bodies of the victims to their respective hometowns.

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep also expressed his outrage. He tweeted that this was not a personal attack on anyone but an attack on the spirit of the country. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take strict action against the terrorists responsible for this incident.

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep joined the voices of condemnation, posting an emotional tweet:

"The brutal attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam is heart-wrenching. This is not just an assault on individuals but on the spirit of our nation. This is not the time for restraint; it’s time for a strong and clear response. I urge PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh to bring those behind this cowardly act to justice swiftly and firmly," he wrote, using the hashtag #PahalgamTerroristAttack.

Many commented, "This is truly heartbreaking. Such violence should never be tolerated. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. It’s time for strong action and justice."

"On one hand, there are sensitive people like Sudeep in the film industry, and on the other, there are people like Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj," some wrote. "Enough of being silent, this time, we as a nation need to give a strong response," others urged.



The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet this evening regarding the Pahalgam attack and decide on the next steps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at the meeting.