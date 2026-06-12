Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared rare old pictures with the caption, 'Miss u dad,' and received love and support from many Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas dedicated a heartfelt post to her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, remembering him on his death anniversary. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared rare old pictures with her father, while paying homage to him. "You and I dancing together always. Miss u dad. You're always here.. in every decision and every moment of life. Love you," the actor wrote on Instagram.

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Coming to the pictures, the first one shows PeeCee and her late father sharing a candid, fun moment, followed by other family moments. She also featured a childhood frame, showing her as a young kid. As soon as the post was shared, many took to the comment section to show love and support. Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Dia Mirza.

Remembering Dr Ashok Chopra

Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician and a former Indian Army doctor, passed away in 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His passing left a profound impact on Priyanka, who has often credited her father as a pillar of strength in her life. In past interviews, she has openly spoken about the enduring presence of grief in her life, revealing how she channelled that pain into her performances on screen.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Bluff' and is preparing for her upcoming film 'Varanasi,' directed by SS Rajamouli and slated for release in 2027. The second season of her series 'Citadel' began streaming on May 6. (ANI)