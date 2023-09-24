Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra terms women's reservation bill as 'historic milestone' while missing Parineeti's wedding

    Priyanka Chopra praised the newly passed Women Reservation Bill in the Parliament on her social media accounts, calling it "a step in the right direction."
     

    Priyanka Chopra terms women's reservation bill as 'historic milestone' while missing Parineeti's wedding ADC
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, who is well known for supporting women's rights and has previously spoken out in favour of pay parity, recently praised the Indian government on social media for the Women's Reservation Bill. The historic bill's introduction will result in a major increase in the number of female Lok Sabha lawmakers. In response, Priyanka shared a news article excerpt on her Instagram account and praised the action as a "step in the right direction." “Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone (National Flag emoji). The passing of the women’s reservation bill- ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation."  she penned.

    Priyanka Chopra terms women's reservation bill as 'historic milestone' while missing Parineeti's wedding ADC

    On Sunday, Priyanka wrote about the Women's Reservation Bill's presentation in Parliament and praised the government's initiative to advance women's rights. "Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!" the actor concluded. With her daughter Malti Marie and her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is presently in the US. The actor was scheduled to fly into India to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. On September 24, Parineeti will wed lawmaker Raghav Chadha in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in front of the couple's close relatives and friends.

     

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha' rkn

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha'

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look RBA

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries ADC

    Anil Kapoor brutally trolled after he accidentally likes a video on Janhvi Kapoor's alleged plastic surgeries

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu RBA

    Where is Alia Bhatt? Netizens ask as actress misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja performed by Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral snt

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann grove at couple's sangeet; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    No matter what they do Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly elections, cites Karnataka Congress' challenges AJR

    'No matter what they do...': Rahul Gandhi on upcoming Assembly elections, cites Karnataka Congress' challenges

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha' rkn

    From Geetha to Geetanjali: Rashmika Mandanna's special connection with the Name 'Geetha'

    Traitor Trudeau Now, Canadian PM faces heat for supporting Ukraine; protest video goes viral - WATCH snt

    'Traitor Trudeau': Now, Canadian PM faces heat for supporting Ukraine; protest video goes viral - WATCH

    Sports Asian Games 2023: India's Table Tennis team triumphs with Sharath Kamal's stunning comeback osf

    Asian Games 2023: Sharath Kamal's stunning comeback fires India's Table Tennis team into quarterfinals

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look RBA

    Vikrant Massey confirms pregnancy news with wife Sheetal Thakur with THIS cute post; take a look

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon