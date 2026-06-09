A new celebrity brand value report has shaken up the rankings, with a top Indian star leading the list. What's more surprising is that a female superstar secured a spot in the top three despite not having a recent Bollywood release. Here's who made the cut

The latest Fortune India, Interbrand report has really shaken things up in the Indian entertainment and sports world. This isn't your usual popularity contest or box office list. The ranking looks at brand value, trust, and global appeal, among other factors. The report's biggest surprise is a female superstar who has landed in the top 3 without a single recent Bollywood release, leaving everyone stunned.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Only Woman in the Top 3

We're talking about a global Indian star who hasn't had a major theatrical Bollywood release in a while but still managed to grab the third spot among the world's most valuable celebrities. She started her career with hits like ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, ‘Aitraaz’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Don’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Barfi!’, and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, making a strong name for herself. She even won a National Award for the film 'Fashion'. By now, you must have guessed we are talking about our very own 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra. Her last big Bollywood film was 'The Sky Is Pink' way back in 2019.

Priyanka Chopra Ranks Third in Brand Value

According to the Fortune India–Interbrand report, Virat Kohli is at number 1, with Shah Rukh Khan at number 2. Priyanka Chopra has secured the 3rd spot, making her the only woman in the top 3. The list continues with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (4), Ranveer Singh (5), Akshay Kumar (6), Amitabh Bachchan (7), Sachin Tendulkar (8), Alia Bhatt (9), and Allu Arjun (10).

Priyanka Chopra's Net Worth is Over ₹580 Crores

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra's current net worth is over ₹583 crore. Her next big project is a Telugu pan-India film, 'Varanasi', directed by the great S.S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled for a 7th April 2027 release. Priyanka is reportedly playing a character named Mandakini and is charging a cool ₹30 crore for the role.

Priyanka Chopra's Strong Hold in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra didn't just stop at Bollywood; she went on to build a strong presence in the international entertainment industry. Projects like ‘Quantico’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘Citadel’, and ‘Heads of State’ have turned her into a global icon.