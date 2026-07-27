Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a 'surreal' moment on Instagram, showing her daughter Malti Marie watching her dance in the song 'Tune Mari Entry' from the 2014 film 'Gunday'. The actress called it a 'full-circle moment' in her caption.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a heartwarming glimpse into her family life, revealing a special moment when her three-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, watched one of her mother's popular on-screen performances. The actor posted the candid moment on her Instagram Stories, calling it a surreal experience with the caption, "Who would have thought?". The photo captured Malti Marie sitting comfortably in front of a television, watching Priyanka's performance in the song 'Tune Mari Entry' from the 2014 action-drama movie Gunday, produced by Yash Raj Films.

Taken from behind, the image showed the toddler with her curly hair styled in pigtails as she focused on the screen. Priyanka also tagged her husband, singer Nick Jonas, along with their daughter's Instagram profile while sharing the family moment. The actress' caption reflected the emotional significance of the occasion. "Who would've thought?," she wrote, describing what appeared to be a full-circle moment as her daughter discovered one of her mother's earlier entertainment projects.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. While the couple occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on social media, they have generally maintained a balance between public appearances and personal moments.

About 'Tune Mari Entry'

The song 'Tune Mari Entry' remains one of Priyanka Chopra's notable dance performances. It features vocals by Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan, and Vishal Dadlani. The music was composed by Sohail Sen, while the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil. The song also featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor alongside Priyanka Chopra.

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting epic 'Varanasi'. The makers recently unveiled her fierce first look, accompanied by the caption, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon." With production entering its final phase following the unveiling of the film's first glimpse at the Annecy Animation Festival in June, 'Varanasi' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. (ANI)