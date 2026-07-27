The Tamil anthem for Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', composed by GV Prakash Kumar and sung by Vengayo, has been released. The movie, starring Tom Holland, is set to release on July 31. The song targets the hero's South Indian fanbase.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Tamil Anthem Out

The Tamil anthem of the upcoming Marvel movie 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', composed by GV Prakash Kumar, is finally out. Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 31. To address the fandom of the Marvel hero in South India ahead of its release, the makers decided to release the Tamil anthem of the movie. The song is sung by South Indian rapper Vengayo while the music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The music video of the song features a dance performance of the singer and the song composer. The 2-minute-40-second-long promotional video shows little kids waiting for Spider-Man and getting excited as he finally turns up. Vengayo shows off his rapping and dancing skills in the video, where Sandy also shows off his moves. Prakash also tries his hand at dancing with the duo, with colourful Spider-Man-themed backdrops peppered throughout the song.

Sony Pictures South shared the song on its Instagram handle on Monday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

Final Trailer and Plot Details Unveiled

Marvel recently unveiled the final trailer of Tom Holland starrer 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', offering a closer look at Peter Parker's adventures and confrontation with the Hulk. The 2-minute-37-second trailer opens to show Holland's Peter Parker trying to make a return to a normal life while remaining under the pressure of watching his old friends move on without him.

The official logline for the upcoming 'Spider-Man' sequel states, "It's a brand new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him--and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him--sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them," as quoted by Deadline. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it features Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. (ANI)