Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video of memories with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie from their Aspen vacay

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie. Check out their most recent photos!

Priyanka Chopra has a big social media following, and the actress never fails to treat her 85 million Instagram followers with breathtaking photos and peeks into her daily life. PeeCee is now on vacation with her husband Nick Jonas, and their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Aspen, Colorado.

Nick Jonas recently uploaded a series of photos on Instagram of him, Priyanka, and Malti having fun in the snow. Priyanka Chopra has now uploaded an Instagram montage of cherished memories with Nick and Malti!

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to post a reel of photos from their Aspen vacation. Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and Priyanka's pals appear in the montage. The first photo shows Priyanka carrying Malti, as Nick stands next to PeeCee, his arm around her waist.

This is followed by another photo of Priyanka sitting on a couch with Nick Jonas' arm around her. Other photos show Nick and Priyanka having fun in the snow with their pals. Malti Marie is also seen playing with her toys in one adorable photo, while donning a bonnet in another. Priyanka has shown baby Malti’s face in the snap.

In another picture, Priyanka takes a selfie in the car, and her daughter Malti’s tiny feet are seeable in the snap! Sharing the cute montage, Priyanka wrote, “Hold your loved ones close.”

The Jonas Brothers—Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas—were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a few days ago. For the auspicious occasion, they were accompanied by family members. Priyanka Chopra and Maltie Marie were in attendance, and photos and videos from the occasion revealed baby Malti Marie's face for the first time.

Nick Jonas talked to Access Hollywood after the event and stated that Malti was'super mellow' the entire time. "She was completely relaxed the entire time. I was blown away. It was great to have her and my wife, (Chopra), there. In addition to my parents, my mother-in-law was present "He stated.