    Sherlyn Chopra opens up on 'rejection' from Bollywood directors Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma

    In a recent interview, actress Sherlyn Chopra opened up on how she got rejected by noted filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma. Read on to know the details.

    Sherlyn Chopra opens up on 'rejection' from Bollywood directors Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Sherlyn Chopra has yet again made her way to the headlines as she gave explosive interview which reveals how she faced rejection in the Bollywood film industry as maverick filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma rejected her in Bollywood films.

    The actress is known for her work in Dosti: Friends Forever, Raqib, Dil Bole Hadippa, and more. Sherlyn Chopra recently patched things over with Rakhi Sawant. They fought in the media, after which the latter got arrested. Now, Sherlyn and Rakhi have become great friends.

    ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid grabs limelight at NMACC grand opening; supermodel dons floral three-piece suit (Video)

    However, there are more people Sherlyn has had tiffs with. The actress, in a recent interview with a renowned entertainment portal, talked about filmmakers such as Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Varma rejecting her for films.

    In her recent interview, Sherlyn Chopra opened up on facing many rejections in the industry. Giving an insight on the same, she claimed and said how the entire film industry did not even want to work with her in films and made an explosive revelation on how noted filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Ram Gopal Verma rejected her. She said, "They would just say, Nahin tum mein who baat nhi hai. Namkeen nhi ho. Waise abhi mai duniya bhar ka sodium le kar chal rahi hoon."

    She also added that God has been with her and that she has all good things with her today. Sherlyn Chopra shares that she has received loads of respect from everyone.

    ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid calls her first trip to India 'Unforgettable', visits Mumbai's CSMT station and Gateway of India

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
