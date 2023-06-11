Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role

    On the anniversary of her father's passing, Priyanka Chopra paid tribute. According to the actress, a special puja was held in his honour.
     

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    On the anniversary of her father's passing, Priyanka Chopra held a special pooja in his honour. The actress said on Instagram that she held a puja at her Los Angeles residence and that her daughter Malti Marie was an important part of the puja. Malti could be seen taking part in the rites and donning a sweet lehenga in the pictures she posted.

    Priyanka teased her daughter on Instagram Stories by saying that Malti discovered her belly button because of her lehenga.Puja period. Love you, Nana. She followed it up with a second picture of her father in a frame with the comment, "Miss you dad.".

    After a protracted fight with cancer, Dr. Ashok Chopra died in 2013. He died at the age of 62 while serving as a doctor in the Indian Army. Priyanka, who frequently discussed their strong relationship, was crushed by his passing. Her mental health suffered with the passing of her father. Priyanka had the words "Daddy's little girl" tattooed on her wrist in his handwriting as a tribute to her father.

    Priyanka frequently mentions how her father was her biggest supporter.Priyanka is now working on her upcoming Heads of State Hollywood production. Alongside actors John Cena and Idris Elba, the actress will be shown on screen. The movie was announced in April of this year, and according to Priyanka, filming has already started.

