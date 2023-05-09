Priyanka Chopra opens up about how she fell down on her butt on 'Love Again' red carpet

Priyanka Chopra admits she "fell on her butt" on the red carpet while wearing an off-the-shoulder pastel blue gown at the Love Again movie premiere in New York.

Priyanka Chopra has recently made some incredibly chic public appearances. The actress made another jaw-dropping appearance after her stunning Met Gala 2023 outfit, this time in a pastel blue off-shoulder gown at the New York premiere of her most recent rom-com, Love Again. Priyanka Chopra stunned in a dress from Nina Ricci's Fall Winter 2023 Collection for the event.

It was created by Harris Reed and made entirely of bleached denim. It had a large bow at the back and an intriguing, dramatic silhouette. But hold on, her performance on the red carpet at the Love Again premiere wasn't as flawless as it seemed in photos. Priyanka recently admitted in an interview that she tripped on the red carpet and fell on her butt!

In an interview with a major media outlet, Priyanka Chopra confessed to falling on the red carpet due to her high heels. She admitted that she felt mortified when she collapsed in front of the press and paparazzi, but she was shocked that none of the photographers caught the incident.

She said, "I haven't talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did, and you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And I fell on the carpet, my shoes, and my butt."

