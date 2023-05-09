Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra opens up about how she fell down on her butt on 'Love Again' red carpet

    Priyanka Chopra admits she "fell on her butt" on the red carpet while wearing an off-the-shoulder pastel blue gown at the Love Again movie premiere in New York.

    Priyanka Chopra opens up about how she fell down on her butt on Love Again red carpet ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 9, 2023, 7:57 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra has recently made some incredibly chic public appearances. The actress made another jaw-dropping appearance after her stunning Met Gala 2023 outfit, this time in a pastel blue off-shoulder gown at the New York premiere of her most recent rom-com, Love Again. Priyanka Chopra stunned in a dress from Nina Ricci's Fall Winter 2023 Collection for the event. 

    It was created by Harris Reed and made entirely of bleached denim. It had a large bow at the back and an intriguing, dramatic silhouette. But hold on, her performance on the red carpet at the Love Again premiere wasn't as flawless as it seemed in photos. Priyanka recently admitted in an interview that she tripped on the red carpet and fell on her butt!

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    ALSO READ: Nia Sharma HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in white crop top and short denim skirt; see her sexiest pictures

    In an interview with a major media outlet, Priyanka Chopra confessed to falling on the red carpet due to her high heels. She admitted that she felt mortified when she collapsed in front of the press and paparazzi, but she was shocked that none of the photographers caught the incident. 

    She said, "I haven't talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did, and you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And I fell on the carpet, my shoes, and my butt."
    ALSO READ: Raai Laxmi HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature in sexy bikinis

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC's refusal to stay screening of film on May 15 anr

    'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC's refusal to stay screening of film on May 15

    Avika Gor to play Ishaa Saha's character in Telugu remake of Bengali web show Indu ADC

    Avika Gor to play Ishaa Saha's character in Telugu remake of Bengali web show Indu

    Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details vma

    Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details

    SRK video goes viral saying India is secular country, reminder during current The Kerala Story controversy MSW

    SRK video goes viral saying India is secular country, reminder during current The Kerala Story controversy

    Adipurush trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon for nuanced performance in historical period adventure film vma

    Adipurush trailer: Fans laud Prabhas, Kriti Sanon for nuanced performance in historical period adventure film

    Recent Stories

    Explained What is Al Qadir Trust case in which Imran Khan was arrested gcw

    Explained: What is Al-Qadir Trust case in which Imran Khan was arrested?

    IPL 2023 rajasthan royals Trent Boult who gave up NZ contract expresses big desire to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India snt

    RR's Trent Boult, who gave up NZ contract, expresses 'big desire' to play ODI World Cup 2023 in India

    Another cheetah Daksha dies at Madhya Pradesh Kuno National Park third death in three months gcw

    Another cheetah 'Daksha' dies at Kuno National Park, third death in three months

    Akshara Singh VIRAL video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal song Ahire Gahire Ka Diye Re is all about LOVE RBA

    Akshara Singh VIRAL video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's song 'Ahire Gahire Ka Diye Re;’ is all about LOVE

    pro-wrestling WWE: Brock Lesnar Backlash blood to Alexa Bliss return - Check out latest rumours-ayh

    WWE: Lesnar's Backlash blood to Bliss's return - Check out rumours

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon