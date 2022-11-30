Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

Siddharth Chopra, the brother of Priyanka Chopra, is shown holding her niece Malti in his arms and giving her a loving gaze. See pic

The cutest picture was posted on social media by Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday morning. The actress, who had a daughter named Malti with Nick Jonas earlier this year, uploaded a picture of her brother Siddharth holding the infant. Siddharth can be seen carrying Malti in his arms and giving her a sweet smile in the picture. This is the first image Priyanka has posted of Malti with her uncle.

Priyanka couldn't help but adore them. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Aww…My heart". Take a look at it:

Priyanka revealed the first image of her Malti's face a few days ago. Malti's face is always obscured by emojis whenever the actress or her spouse publish images of them together. The actress initially displayed a portion of her daughter's face. Their daughter's half face is visible in the photo she posted on her Instagram story section last week since her eyes were hidden by a wool hat.

Additionally, Priyanka Chopra flew back to India earlier this month to advertise her range of haircare products. After three years, she was now back in the nation. After her wedding, Priyanka relocated to Los Angeles, although she continued to travel back to India. However, Priyanka was unable to visit India because to the Covid-19 epidemic and her hectic travel plans.

The actress' most recent acting appearance was in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections. Her selection of movies and television shows is intriguing. The actress will soon be seen opposite Sam Heughan in Love Again. The actress is also developing the online series Citadel. In addition, Priyanka Chopra will return to Bollywood with the movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.