Priya Sachdev Kapur shared an emotional tribute to her late husband, Sanjay Kapur, on their ninth wedding anniversary. She posted unseen wedding photos and a heartfelt note, reminiscing about their love and happier times together.

Priya Sachdev Kapur remembered her late husband, businessman Sanjay Kapur, with an emotional social media post on their ninth wedding anniversary. To mark her first anniversary without him, Priya shared unseen wedding pictures along with a heartfelt message about love, memories and the bond they shared.

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Priya took to her Instagram account to share throwback pictures from their traditional Punjabi wedding, and also looked back at happier days with Sanjay. In the photos, she was seen in a richly embroidered red and gold outfit, while Sanjay wore a white kurta-pyjama with a pink turban.

A Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute

Priya penned an emotional anniversary note remembering how they celebrated their eighth anniversary last year with his Dosco friends. "Happy Anniversary, J (heart emoji) Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I'm holding you to that, J," a part of her post read.

She also shared a handwritten note that Sanjay had gifted her on their seventh anniversary. Calling it the "most precious gift," Priya said every word of that letter remains close to her heart even today. "On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known. You made the ordinary feel magical," she added.

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12 of 2025. He married Priya in 2017, and the couple have a son, Azarius. He is also survived by his children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor. (ANI)