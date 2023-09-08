Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithviraj Sukumaran pens special note on daughter Ally's 9th birthday; drops family picture

    Malayalam actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran is celebrating his daughter Alankrita Menon's 9th birthday today. Prithviraj married Supriya Menon, a former journalist and now a producer in 2011. They welcomed their daughter in 2014.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran pens special note on daughter Ally's 9th birthday; shares family picture on social media anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a special birthday note for his daughter Alankrita Menon, fondly called Ally, as she turned 9 on Friday (Sep 9). The Lucifer director posted a family picture on his social media handles along with a note for his daughter, calling her 'forever sunshine'.

    Sharing the family picture, Prithviraj wrote, "Happy birthday baby girl! All of 9 years old..and so many moments of you making Mamma and Daada feel like we are the children and you the parent! We are so much in awe of your compassion, forgiveness, and love for everyone and everything around you! So so proud of the incredible little human you’ve become! You are our forever sunshine! #AllyTurns9."

    Prithviraj Sukumaran married Supriya Menon, a journalist who is now a producer, in 2011. The same year, the couple had a magnificent reception celebration for their loved ones. In 2014, they welcomed their daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj.

    The Kaduva actor will next be seen in his forthcoming Bollywood film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor is anxiously awaiting the premiere of his ambitious movie Aadujeevitham. The movie is now in post-production, and its release date is unclear. Director Blessy is behind the survival drama Aadujeevitham, which is based on best-selling author Benyamin's book of the same name. With actor Mohanlal, he will begin production on his ambitious project L2: Empuraan, a sequel to his feature film debut as a director in Lucifer.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star rkn

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details RBA

    Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'? rkn

    Nazriya Nazim Fahadh to play female lead in 'Suriya 43'?

    Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah wants to 'slap' Kangana Ranaut for speaking 'sh*t' about Pakistan vma

    Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah wants to 'slap' Kangana Ranaut for speaking 'sh*t' about Pakistan

    Zeenat Aman shares sweet memory of Norway issuing stamps in her honour - READ vma

    Zeenat Aman shares sweet memory of Norway issuing stamps in her honour - READ

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit Its special says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on son in law of India reference avv

    G20 Summit: 'It's special,' says UK PM Rishi Sunak on 'son-in-law of India' reference

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday snt

    Fact Check: No business leaders have been invited for G20 Summit 2023 special dinner on Saturday

    Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week ATG

    Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star rkn

    Soundarya Rajinikanth set to make a comeback as producer; seeks blessing from Jailer star

    Swagatam India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH snt

    'Swagatam': India welcomes world leaders for the historic G20 Summit 2023 - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon