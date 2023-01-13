Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farzi Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's action-packed avatar wins hearts

    Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited crime-thriller series Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Also starring South industry superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role of a no non-sense cop, the trailer for this adrenaline-filled saga is out now.

    Prime Video reveals intriguing trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime-thriller series Farzi vma
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Created by Raj and DK, the crime thriller Farzi, marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. It will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting February 10.

    Global OTT giant Prime Video has launched the trailer of their upcoming Indian Amazon Original Series - Farzi. The crime drama marks the digital debut of the globally renowned bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and the South industry superstar, also known as the Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi. Along with them, the series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan 'emotional' after seeing fan's Fauji to Pathaan collage

    Trailer

    Produced by D2R Films and directed by Raj & DK, Farzi will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 10, 2023. Along with Raj and DK, the storyline of Farzi, is written by Sita R Menon and Suman Kumar. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of a small-time con artist Sunny (Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (Vijay) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Spanning eight episodes, Farzi is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller. With the director duo Raj and DK putting their trademark humor stitched around a clever underdog street artist pursuit to con the system that favors the rich.

    Opening up about the series on the trailer launch day, Shahid Kapoor said, "This Amazon Original Series, Farzi has a special place in my heart. Kehne ko toh, this is my digital debut. But working with Raj & DK felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing a con artist Sunny, was not simple. The character is quite complex. His situations and greed for a better life make him take a hasty decision he has not necessarily thought through."

    Shahid adds, "I am sure that audiences will love the show. They will enjoy the humor, grit and overall story. It will keep them on the edge of their seats. And ofcourse, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience. Usse better kya hi ho sakta hai. That the people around the world get to watch this amazing content."

    South industry superstar Vijay Sethupathi opened up on his experience working with Shahid Kapoor in Farzi. Shedding more light on the same, he said, "It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind-blowing as Farzi. I can not think of a better digital debut. I am excited for the series global release."

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sadhguru on Instagram over LGBTQ views - READ

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
