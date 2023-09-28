Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary

    On the anniversary of her birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. While remembering the late singer's contribution to Indian music, PM Modi wrote a letter.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    On the occasion of the 94th anniversary of her birth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late, great vocalist Lata Mangeshkar. In a touching message, PM Modi remembered Mangeshkar's contribution to Indian music. After her ascent in the late 1940s, Lata Mangeshkar controlled the soundtrack of Hindi films for nearly six decades.  On the occasion of her birthday, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to "Lata didi" in a touching message, recalling how the late singer's "renditions evoked deep emotions."  "Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture (sic)," he tweeted.

    Since her ascent in the late 1940s, Mangeshkar has dominated Hindi film music for close to six decades. She is adored and admired by both fans and connoisseurs for her talent and contribution. On September 28, in addition to Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the late musician. According to Shah, "Lata Didi dedicated her entire life to elevating the Indian musical tradition to new heights on the global stage (sic)." "She is a great example for the countrymen because of how she maintained her connection to her Indian heritage when at the height of her musical career. Salutations to Bharat Ratna Lata Didi on the occasion of her birthday, he continued.

    Lata Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929, and she started her singing career at a young age. The singer has recorded songs for more than a thousand Hindi films over her career. She is referred to as "India's Nightingale" and the "Queen of Melody." Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratan award, passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. She enjoyed a successful career that lasted over seven decades, beginning with her big break in the 1948 movie Majboor with the Nazim Panipati-penned song "Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora."

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
