Ajith Kumar and his racing crew won second place in the famous 24H Series in Belgium. Photos and videos from the ceremony and festivities are circulating on social media.

At Belgium's famed Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, actor Ajith Kumar and his racing crew scored another podium result. The actor's squad finished second in the 24-hour series, making India proud. As the Good Bad Ugly actor entered the stage, he raised the Indian flag and rejoiced alongside his crew.

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Suresh Chandraa, the actor's manager, tweeted a video of the Ajith Kumar Racing Team's triumphant moment. He captioned the video, “At the proud podium. Ajith Kumar and his team bring glory to India at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. P2 finish at the 24H Series - where passion meets pride, and the Indian flag flies high on the global stage (sic).”

In another post, the Ajith Kumar Racing Team's official Instagram site provided photographs from their celebration. The squad may be seen hoisting the trophy and celebrating with champagne afterwards.

Here are some photographs and Videos:

Ajith Kumar last appeared in Good Bad Ugly (GBU), which was released in cinemas in 2025. While he was expected to begin his second movie with GBU director Adhik Ravichandran in February, it appears that the film is being postponed owing to the actor's racing obligations.

His racing itinerary for 2026 includes him competing in competitions in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

It is uncertain when he will start shooting his next picture. There have also been speculations that he is seeking for a producer for the picture. A formal declaration is still expected.