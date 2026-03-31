Ajith Kumar and his wife, Shalini, were spotted laughing together at an FC Madras event in Chennai. The video has gone viral, with viewers praising their light-hearted connection.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini, widely regarded as one of the loveliest couples in Tamil film, created yet another couple-goal moment on their most recent trip. The two took part in an event sponsored by FC Madras, a football club in Chennai. A viral video shows Ajith making his speciality biriyani as Shalini teases him, causing others to giggle.

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A 25-second video shows Ajith marinating the meat in a large container for the biriyani. Shalini joins him and serves as his supervisor, saying, "Have you made it like I told you?" This had Ajith and everyone else in stitches. Another sweet incident occurred when Shalini asked Ajith to cease his work and glance at the camera for a selfie.

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FC Madras recently hosted Ajith Kumar, Shalini, and their family on its premises. They shared images from the event and commented, "Simple, grounded, and full of warmth, Mr. Ajith Kumar's vision to bring motorsports to India and establish the country firmly on the global racing map is truly inspiring." At FC Madras, we share his desire to prioritise the sport and create a strong, sustainable atmosphere in which talent may flourish and thrive.

The organisation described hosting them as an honour and "a moment that reaffirms our shared commitment to building champions and shaping the future of sports in India."

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On the professional front, Ajith Kumar is yet to begin production on his forthcoming project with director Adhik Ravichandran. The project was scheduled to begin in February, but was postponed for unclear reasons.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar will be competing in motor racing tournaments throughout the year.