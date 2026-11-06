Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal has reported receiving a Rs 5 crore extortion demand and death threats from callers claiming to represent the Rohit Godara gang. Ludhiana Police have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway.

Extortion Demand and Death Threats

Punjabi singer Kamal Grewal has allegedly received a Rs 5 crore extortion demand along with death threats from a person claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The caller allegedly threatened to shut down the singer’s stage shows and destroy his musical career if the money was not paid. Based on Grewal’s complaint, Ludhiana Police registered a case on November 2 against Gilli Rana and others allegedly linked to the gang. Further investigation is underway.

Details of the Complaint

According to the complaint, Grewal owns a music company, JP Films, in Sarabha Nagar. On October 20, several missed calls and voice messages were received on the company’s official mobile number. At the time, the singer was performing at a Dussehra celebration in Patiala and could not check the messages. The following day, when he listened to the voice messages, he heard a caller identifying himself as Gilli Rana and claiming to be associated with the Rohit Godara gang. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore and asked Grewal to call him back immediately.

The caller further threatened that if the demand was not met, he would ensure that Grewal’s stage shows were stopped and his singing career was destroyed. He allegedly warned that the singer would neither be able to organise stage performances nor continue his musical activities. Two more threatening voice messages were subsequently received from the same mobile number. Following this, Grewal filed an online complaint with the police.

In his complaint, the singer also stated that he received two more calls from an international number on November 1 while he was at his office in Sarabha Nagar. After noticing the missed calls the following afternoon and discussing the matter with his family members and close associates, he approached the police. Grewal expressed fears for his life and property and sought police action against Gilli Rana and other alleged members of the gang. Police registered a case in the matter on November 2. Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)