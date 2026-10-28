Hrithik Roshan's praise for Anand Kumar's Super Infinity initiative has brought back emotional Super 30 memories. The mathematician recalls the actor's dedication, humility and a touching Guru Purnima moment in Patna.

Mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has shared emotional memories of working with Hrithik Roshan on the film Super 30, following the actor’s recent appreciation of his new educational initiative, Super Infinity.Hrithik recently took to social media to praise Super Infinity, writing, “Only you can make studying so much fun,” while congratulating Anand Kumar on the initiative. Building on the educational mission of Super 30, India's Biggest Teacher Anand Kumar started Super Infinity to make mathematics more engaging and accessible to children worldwide.

Recalling his experience with Hrithik during the making of Super 30, Anand Kumar said, “When discussions were underway about making a film on my life, I met several big Bollywood stars. But one thing about Hrithik Ji really impressed me. Whenever we discussed the film’s story, he would get so immersed in it that, many times, he would even walk me down to the entrance of his apartment building to see me off, without realising that he wasn’t even wearing his slippers. That was when I realised how dedicated an actor could be to his work.”

He also remembered a special moment from Guru Purnima in Patna, sharing, “Once, Hrithik Ji was in Patna on the occasion of Guru Purnima. He told me, ‘Sir, I consider you my guru. I have learnt so much from you.’ After saying this, he touched my feet. I have never been able to forget that moment.”

Praising the actor’s humility, Anand Kumar added, “Hrithik Ji is as humble a person as he is a great actor. His simplicity and dedication to his work further deepen my respect for him.”

Through Super 30, Hrithik brought Anand Kumar’s inspiring journey to millions of people. His appreciation of Super Infinity has now given renewed encouragement to Anand Kumar’s mission of taking education beyond traditional classrooms and making learning enjoyable for children across the globe.