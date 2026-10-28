Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed ₹14 crore in opening-day advance bookings in India, according to Sacnilk. With overseas sales also gaining ground, the film is building momentum ahead of its November 5 release

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is witnessing a promising response at the box office ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, has recorded ₹14.05 crore in opening-day advance bookings in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This figure includes blocked seats, while the collection excluding them stands at ₹11.33 crore.

The film's advance booking window opened on Dussehra, and ticket sales have continued to build as the release date approaches. With Ranbir Kapoor playing the central role, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film is attracting attention across domestic and international markets.

Ramayana Advance Booking: Hindi Version Leads With Over ₹10 Crore

According to Sacnilk's live tracker, Ramayana: Part 1 has sold approximately 2.62 lakh tickets for its opening day across 6,134 shows. The reported occupancy rate stood at around 19% at the time of the update.

Among India's major markets, the National Capital Region leads with ₹2.75 crore in advance bookings. Mumbai follows with ₹1.94 crore, while Bengaluru has contributed ₹1.75 crore.

The Hindi version is driving the bulk of the film's domestic pre-sales, accounting for approximately ₹10.16 crore, or 86% of the total advance collections reported by Sacnilk. The Kannada-dubbed version has generated around ₹1.27 crore, contributing approximately 11%, while the Telugu version has collected ₹37.85 lakh, or about 3%.

These early numbers indicate that the Hindi market remains the film's biggest contributor. However, the response in southern markets will also be important, particularly given the scale of the production and the presence of Yash in a prominent role.

Ramayana Overseas Advance Booking Crosses $2 Million

The film is also attracting audiences outside India. Sacnilk has reported that overseas advance bookings for the opening day have crossed $2 million, with eight days remaining before the theatrical release at the time of the update.

North America has emerged as an important market, with the film reportedly grossing $750,000 in advance sales. Of this amount, $550,000 came from premiere screenings, according to Sacnilk.

The overseas response adds another dimension to the film's box-office prospects. Its mythological theme, high-profile cast and large-scale production have helped build anticipation among Indian audiences as well as viewers in international markets.

However, advance sales offer only an early indication of demand. The film's final opening-day performance will depend on how bookings progress closer to release, the number of screens available and audience reactions after the first shows.

Yash's Distribution Role Could Strengthen Ramayana in Southern Markets

Yash's involvement in Ramayana: Part 1 extends beyond his portrayal of Ravana. His production banner, Monster Mind Creations, will handle the film's distribution in Karnataka, potentially giving the project an additional advantage in a market where the actor enjoys considerable popularity.

Karnataka has already emerged as one of the film's notable markets, with state-wise advance bookings reported at around ₹2 crore. The Kannada-dubbed version has contributed approximately ₹1.27 crore to the film's domestic pre-sales.

The film also has distribution partners in other southern states. Dil Raju is handling Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Think Studios is overseeing Tamil Nadu, and E4 Entertainment is managing Kerala.

This regional distribution network could help Ramayana: Part 1 reach a wider audience across southern India. With Yash featuring in a major role and his banner overseeing Karnataka distribution, the film has an opportunity to build on the interest generated by its cast.

With the November 5 release date approaching, advance bookings could increase further as more shows open and audiences make their plans. Whether the film translates this early interest into a strong theatrical opening will become clearer as release day draws closer.