Preity Zinta shared heartwarming pictures from her spring break with her kids, saying she's 'loving every moment' before a big trip. The actor is also set for a comeback, with films 'Lahore 1947' and 'Vibe' in the pipeline.

Actor Preity Zinta recently shared an adorable glimpse into her personal life as she spent quality time with her kids during spring break. The 'Veer Zara' actor took to social media to post a series of pictures, showing happy and relaxed moments from her time off.

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Along with the pictures, Preity wrote a short note talking about how much she is enjoying this phase of her life. She wrote, "Lately ...Spring break has never felt better. Loving every moment of everyday before I start my journey to the other side of the world."

Soon after the post, fans reacted in the comments and shared their love. One asked, "Kal apne punjab da match ha tusi jao gy na," while another wrote, "Some moments don't need words... they just touch the Heart This is one of them."

Preity Zinta Set for a Comeback

On the work front, Preity has been away from films for a while, but she is all set to return to the big screen. She will be seen in 'Lahore 1947' and another project titled 'Vibe'.

About 'Vibe'

Vibe was officially announced earlier at a Prime Video event, where Preity appeared alongside her co-star Kunal Kemmu. Interestingly, the film is directed by Kunal himself, marking his second directorial venture after the success of his comedy-drama Madgaon Express.

About 'Lahore 1947'

Meanwhile, 'Lahore 1947' features a strong cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol along with Preity. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. (ANI)