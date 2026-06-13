Pranit More admitted he failed to prevent an audience member from making offensive remarks during a crowd-work segment, prompting an uproar. "Yeh meri kaafi badi galti thi," he said, admitting that he was swept away by the audience's excitement.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the viral "Rs 370 biryani" remark made during one of his crowd-work comedy shows. Facing intense criticism on social media, the comedian released a public apology video, admitting that he made mistakes while handling the situation and asking people for a second chance.

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What Triggered the Controversy?

The controversy erupted after a clip from Pranit More's live show in Gurugram went viral online. During a crowd interaction segment, an audience member made a controversial comment implying that spending money on a date entitled him to something in return.

The remark quickly sparked outrage, with many social media users calling it misogynistic and offensive. Critics also questioned why the statement was not challenged strongly enough during the show.

Pranit More Says He Was 'Carried Away'

In his apology video, More acknowledged the backlash and admitted that he got "carried away" during the performance.

The comedian expressed regret over the incident and said he never intended to hurt anyone. He urged people to consider his apology sincerely and give him an opportunity to learn from the experience.

Legal Trouble Adds to Pressure

The controversy has now moved beyond social media. Maharashtra Cyber authorities have reportedly registered a case in connection with the viral clip, intensifying scrutiny around the incident and the broader debate over the responsibilities of comedians during live crowd-work performances.

Celebrities React to the Viral Row

Several public figures and entertainers have weighed in on the controversy. Comedian Munawar Faruqui appeared to take an indirect dig at the incident, while actress Ayesha Khan and others criticised the mindset reflected in the viral remark.

The episode has also reignited discussions around consent, misogyny, and the limits of humour in stand-up comedy.

Social Media Divided Over Apology

While some users appreciated More's willingness to apologise, others argued that the incident highlighted larger concerns about crowd-work comedy and the normalisation of problematic remarks for laughs.

The debate continues online, with supporters calling for forgiveness and critics demanding greater accountability from performers and audiences alike.