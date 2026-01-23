Actor Prakash Raj had a 'cherished' meeting with NASA astronaut Sunita Williams at the Kerala Literature Festival. Williams spoke on technology and expressed excitement about India's growing space program during the event in Kozhikode.

Actor Prakash Raj met National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Sunita Williams at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. Taking to his official X handle, Prakash Raj shared glimpses from the meeting, cherishing his conversation with Williams. "What a moment to cherish .... to meet .. to have conversed with such a courageous woman of our times .. #SunithaWilliams at #KLF ... sharing with you all my over the moon memories," the actor wrote in his caption. https://x.com/prakashraaj/status/2014346412499341780 In the post, a cheerful Prakash Raj could be seen posing for pictures while also enthusiastically showing his phone to Williams.

Sunita Williams on Technology and India's Space Aspirations

Speaking at the event, Sunita Williams spoke about the importance of technology. "Dreams are only as big as their imaginations, and particularly in this environment today, things are changing so rapidly, and people are coming up with ideas and actually making them come true. In the past, inventions were potentially hindered by technology, and now technology is racing up to the inventions people are having. Imagination is really the only limitation," she told ANI.

She further emphasised how the cultural ties have played a significant role in shaping her identity, adding, "In both countries, it's pretty amazing. I'm really happy and honoured to be here in India with everyone."

Speaking on India's space aspirations, Williams expressed excitement about the country's growing space program, saying, "I'm excited for the Indian Space program. Any ideas are becoming reality. I think as they get more and more involved internationally, as well as on that with their own program, standing on their own two feet, they're going to go to space before too long."

About the Kerala Literature Festival

Held annually in Kozhikode, India's first UNESCO City of Literature, the Kerala Literature Festival has emerged as one of the world's largest literary gatherings. The previous edition recorded over 6.5 lakh visitors and featured more than 600 speakers. (ANI)