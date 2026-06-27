Actor Sonu Sood has called the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement 'unfortunate' and demanded strict action. He suggested seizing the assets of those guilty. Two trust members have resigned, and an FIR has been filed in the case.

Sonu Sood Demands Strict Action

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has raised serious concerns over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, calling it very "unfortunate", and demanding strict action against those found guilty. While speaking to the media, he said, "I think it's very unfortunate. Badi sharddha se Ishwar ke saath judte hain log (We connect with the divine through our faith). People donate, giving their hard-earned savings. If something like this happens, it is really unfortunate."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sood added, "Those responsible must be punished. Mujhe aesa lagta hai jinhone aesa kiya hai unhi ki property leke daan karva deni chahiye ( I believe that the assets of those involved should be seized and given away as charity)."

Trust Members Resign

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

FIR and Investigation Details

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered on the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 27 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)