Actor Pradeep Ranganathan has launched his own production house, 'PR Show'. The banner's debut film, tentatively titled 'PRS01', will star Mamitha Baiju in the lead role and will be directed by a team of six directors called the 'Alpha Unit'.

Pradeep Ranganathan Launches Production House 'PR Show'

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan launched his production house 'PR Show' on Monday and announced the first project starring Mamitha Baiju in the lead role. After stepping up as a director, writer and singer, Pradeep Ranganathan is set to turn into a producer with his new production banner PRS. The debut movie of the production banner is tentatively titled 'PRS01'.

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One of the highlights of the film is that it will be directed by not one but six directors collectively called the 'Alpha Unit' by the makers. The movie stars Mamitha Baiju, Ashwath Marimuthu, Sivaji Sontineni, Swasika, Anamika Mahi and Lizzie Antony.

Ranganathan shared the poster on their Instagram handle. "Here's the Official Project Announcement & Launch Video of PR Show. Every great journey starts with a first step, and this is ours," wrote Pradeep Ranganathan.

View this post on Instagram The music of the film is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Details on Pradeep Ranganathan's Last Film

Ranganathan was last seen in the movie 'Love Insurance Kompany ', which was directed by Vignesh Sivan. Apart from Ranganathan, the film also stars S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty, while Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G. Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy appear in supporting roles.

The story was set in a futuristic 2040 where people fall in love through a dating app named LIK. A man who believes in natural love falls for a woman who trusts the app, leading him to challenge the system. The movie was released on April 10, 2026.