Superstar Prabhas recently opened up about his admiration for Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind KGF and Salaar. In a candid chat, he shared what makes the production house his personal favorite and why their bond goes beyond just cinema.

Prabhas Reveals 'Hombale Films' As His Favourite Production House

According to him, it’s been more of a personal relationship between him and founder Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. “The way he takes care of people makes me want to work with him. He’s easy-going, grounded, and we’ve somewhat become a family,” Prabhas said. Their common bond was to keep childhood friends close and maintain a low-profile lifestyle, which naturally strengthened their bonding.

And one of the foremost reasons why Prabhas picked Hombale is a commitment to quality. He remembers a particular occurrence while shooting for KGF, where there was a fire on set. Despite KGF's exorbitant budget and pressure from producers to finish on time, he recalled, “Vijay calmly told everybody, 'Don’t worry about the money-get the product right.” That, according to Prabhas, is the Hombale style.

Three-Film Deal

Prabhas’s partnership with Hombale began with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, continuing for two more films, including Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam. The third movie has not yet been announced officially, but Prabhas confirmed that more films are in the pipeline.

Next up on Prabhas’s slate is The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and scheduled for release on December 5, 2025. It follows the tale of a young man's spooky tryst with a haunted ancestral home, interspersed with the elements of romance, comedy, and supernatural thrills.

What Sets Hombale Apart

Hombale Films, it seems, has set a benchmark for massive spectacles and culture-rich narratives. From the very characteristically rural and real yet profound Kantara to the breathtaking grandiosity of KGF, the studio never ceases to maintain the standards. For Prabhas, working with Hombale is a creative alignment with a team that considers storytelling and craft to be the highest priority.