Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to return with Raja Saab, a pan-Indian horror-fantasy thriller. With a star-studded cast, stunning VFX, and a dual role, the film promises edge-of-the-seat excitement.

Rebel Star Prabhas is back on the big screen with Raja Saab, a high-octane horror-fantasy film set to release worldwide on January 9. Directed by Maruthi and produced by T.G. Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie is already generating massive excitement. Following the viral success of songs like Rebel Saab, Sahana, and the Raja Yuvaraja promo, audiences are eagerly waiting to experience Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar.

Star-Studded Cast and Stunning Visuals

The film features a stellar ensemble, including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Malavika Mohanan, who plays the character Bhairavi, recently had her character poster released, adding to the buzz. The teaser and trailer hint at Prabhas in a dual role, with a fresh look and signature swag. Sanjay Dutt’s distinctive appearance also stands out, promising intriguing dynamics on-screen. With a blend of horror, fantasy, romance, and comedy, the film’s VFX work by Baahubali’s R.C. Kamalakannan promises to deliver jaw-dropping visuals.

Massive Production and Unique Concept

Raja Saab boasts the largest set ever built for a horror film in Indian cinema. With music by Thaman S., cinematography by Karthik Palani, editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and fight choreography by Ram-Lakshman Masters and King Solomon, the film is crafted to offer an immersive cinematic experience. The tagline, “Horror is the new Humor,” sets the tone for a supernatural story filled with myths, legends, and thrilling twists.

After the success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas aims to deliver another unforgettable pan-Indian spectacle. Releasing in five languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—Raja Saab promises to be a visual treat for fans of horror, fantasy, and high-octane entertainment alike.