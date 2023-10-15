Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, deactivation or hacking? details here

In an unexpected turn of events, 'Bahubali' star Prabhas' Instagram account vanished overnight. Fans were concerned, and many speculated whether the account had been hacked or if Prabhas had deactivated it himself. On the other side, the social media site Instagram is removing a large number of accounts that gained followers through the use of bots. Many accounts have vanished from the network in less than 24 hours. According to some, many accounts were compromised. However, Prabhas or his team have yet to issue a word on the matter. Prabhas had over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Netizens react

However, some followers turned to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday morning to report that the account was no longer active. Manobala V, a trade specialist, also confirmed that Prabhas' account is no longer viewable on the app. "BREAKING: #Prabhas Instagram account has been suspended/deleted/disabled," he wrote in the message. It is unknown whether Prabhas left the platform deliberately or if it was caused by an Instagram malfunction.

Professional front

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen in 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The highly anticipated film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary and is produced by Hombale Films, the production company behind KGF and Kantara, is behind the film.