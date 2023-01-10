Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas' Salaar magic continues to grab headlines as #सालनहीं_Salaarहै trends on social media

    Salaar, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 from the house of Hombale.

    Prabhas alaar magic continues to grab headlines as the film trends on social media RBA
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 6:36 PM IST

    Salaar, this year's highly awaited film, and one of the industry's largest partnerships of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Hombale films, has outright declared that 2023 '#सालनहीं_Salaarहै. Salaar is unquestionably one of the most anticipated films in the country right now. It's one of the year's most important cinema events, and it's expected to be Prabhas' major comeback, following in the footsteps of his Baahubali series triumph.

    This film is gigantic for various reasons, one of which being the collaboration of the dream team of Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Hombale films. Salaar is Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's first film together, and it is predicted to be a paradigm changer in the business.

    Also Read: RRR star Jr NTR's interview with American media goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    Salaar is an ambitious combination of India's three biggest franchises, Baahubali, KGF, and Kantara, since this is the first time Hombale Films, KGF's producers, KGF's director, KGF's technicians, and Baahubali's star will join together to provide India another blockbuster in 2023.

    Salaar will be released in 2023 by Hombale Films, which has already produced blockbusters such as KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara. It would be thrilling for the audience to watch the pairing of KGF's Director and Producer with Baahubali's star!

    Meanwhile, it has been discovered that Hombale Films Salaar was made on a grand scale, with a budget of 400+ crores. We can safely state that the Salaar era has begun, despite the fact that the enthusiastic personnel and professionals of KGF are also a part of Salaar. One of the most anticipated films of 2023 from the Hombale studio, directed by Prashanth Neel, will be released on September 28th, 2023.

