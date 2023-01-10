RRR star Jr NTR's interview with American media goes VIRAL (WATCH)

Jr NTR is under fire for his fake American accent during an interview with SS Rajamouli, which many describe as cringe-worthy; take a look.

Jr NTR received a rousing welcome from fans at Los Angeles' famed Chinese Theatre. During a recent visit to the theatre, the actor was swarmed by admirers. Jr NTR and RRR are in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes, where their film has received two nominations. The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be placed on January 11, 2019.

RRR has been nominated for two Golden Globes this year, including Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for the film's single Naatu Naatu. Speaking of RRR's worldwide grandeur, particularly in terms of foreign prizes, the film's song Naatu Naatu has also entered the Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song.

Jr NTR is thrilled about RRR reaching a Golden Globe, and his excitement can be seen in his interviews with foreign media. In many videos, the actor speaks in an American accent while being interviewed in the US alongside S S Rajamouli.

In this video, Jr NTR discusses the song Naatu Naatu, nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes 2023, and explains what went on behind the scenes to produce this legendary piece.

While Jr NTR talks, his fans are cringing and unimpressed, and they are questioning the south superstar as to why he can't speak in an Indian accent and thus what he is attempting to show. Jr NTR has received a lot of flak for his phoney accent.

Jr NTR is having the time of his life and thanks Rajamouli Garu for casting him as Bheem in RRR. The actor performed admirably in the picture. RRR is regarded as one of SS Rajamouli's greatest films. The picture has gone global and is doing really well in every way.

RRR also has Ram Charan in the major role, and he is fantastic. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were also praised for their appearances in the film.