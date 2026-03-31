The original voice cast of 'The Powerpuff Girls'—Tara Strong, E.G. Daily, and Cathy Cavadini—reunited with Tom Kane (Professor Utonium) at a comic convention, marking one of his first public appearances since his 2020 stroke.

Nostalgia alert! The original voice cast of The Powerpuff Girls recently reunited in a rare appearance, marking one of their first public gatherings since Tom Kane's 2020 stroke. During the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention, Tara Strong (Bubbles), E.G. Daily (Buttercup) and Cathy Cavadini (Blossom), the trio who originally voiced the Powerpuff Girls, met with Tom Kane, who voiced Professor Utonium. Pictures from their reunion have been doing the rounds on the internet.

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'So Emotional': Cast Shares Heartwarming Reunion

Daily took to Instagram and shared a video from her meeting with The Powerpuff Girls team. View this post on Instagram A post shared by EG Daily (@realegdaily) "In December 2020, our Powerpuff Girls father, Professor Utonium--Tom Kane--suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak. We're so grateful to see him again and to witness his recovery. We love you, Tom xx EG, Tara, and Cathrine," Daily wrote in her caption.

Kane also shared a photo from the reunion, writing, "Reunited with my girls!!" Strong commented on the post, writing, "We were SO happy...so emotional to be back with our professor. It's been way too long beautiful friend."

Tom Kane's Journey to Recovery

According to PEOPLE, in December 2020, Kane's daughter revealed that the voice actor had been largely absent from public events and social media after suffering a left-sided stroke, which caused weakness on the right side of his body and affected the speech center of his brain. She later continued, "My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech. He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post."

A Look Back at the Iconic Show

The show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes on Cartoon Network between 1998 and 2005 following which 'The Powerpuff Girls Movie' was released in 2002. A rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.